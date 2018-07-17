«

Normandy Man facing Drug Charges and more after Arrest in Manchester

Caleb Amara Lane.. Photo provided by the CCSD.

On Monday night, (July 16, 2018) just after 8:30pm Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Smith conducted a traffic stop on McArthur St for a light law violation. According to deputy’s report, upon making contact with the driver, Caleb Amara Lane age 28 of Cortner Mill Road, Normandy, Smith said could smell the odor of marijuana.
After searching the vehicle, approximately 1.5 grams of methenamine was seized along with 2 grams of marijuana, scales and a glass meth pipe.
Lane was taken to jail where warrants were served for driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI and II drug violations, and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Manchester Police also had a warrant on Lane. Investigator Jonathan Anthony charged the man with assault. According to the warrant, Lane had made threats to shoot up a female’s residence.
Lane was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $14,000. He will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court July 23, 2018.

DISCLAIMER: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records or information about an arrest that are published or reported on Thunder Radio WMSR and WMSRradio.com are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.