Normandy Man facing Drug Charges and more after Arrest in Manchester

After searching the vehicle, approximately 1.5 grams of methenamine was seized along with 2 grams of marijuana, scales and a glass meth pipe.
Lane was taken to jail where warrants were served for driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI and II drug violations, and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Manchester Police also had a warrant on Lane. Investigator Jonathan Anthony charged the man with assault. According to the warrant, Lane had made threats to shoot up a female’s residence.
Lane was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $14,000. He will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court July 23, 2018.
