A Normandy woman attempted to obtain drugs prescribed to a now-deceased woman on Thursday at a Shelbyville pharmacy.
A pharmacist said, the date and quantity of Lortab pills listed on the prescription had been modified.
Tiffany Dawn Anderson, 35, of Center Street in Normandy told officer Sam Campbell her boyfriend, who has the same last name as the woman on the prescription, sent her to the pharmacy. But an employee of another pharmacy told police Anderson had enquired about obtaining Lortabs.
Anderson told police she chose the particular store because the deceased woman had obtained her prescriptions there. She had presented the deceased woman’s driver’s license and the boyfriend’s insurance card to the pharmacy’s staff.
Police charged Anderson with prescription drug fraud. She posted $6,000 bond. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
Normady Woman Arrested after trying to use Deceased Woman’s Prescription
