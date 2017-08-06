Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 national economic impact study provides evidence that the nonprofit arts and culture sector is a significant industry in the City of Tullahoma—one that generates $1.1 million in total economic activity. This spending—$610,715 by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and an additional $457,871 in event-related spending by their audiences—was reported by 11 local organizations.
As a result of attending a cultural event, attendees often eat dinner in local restaurants, pay for parking, buy gifts and souvenirs, and pay a babysitter. What’s more, attendees from out of town often stay overnight in local lodgings. In the City of Tullahoma, these dollars support 32 full-time equivalent jobs, which generates $561,000 in household income to local residents and delivers $85,000 in local and state government revenue.
The City of Tullahoma Arts Council led the local survey efforts. They collected 695 surveys from audiences attending events at the 11 participating local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, and coordinated financial and program data collection from the organizations.
The Tennessee Arts Commission worked with 25 local partners and nine development districts to produce a statewide report and customized city, county and regional reports. Data was collected from 642 participating nonprofit organizations across the state and included 14,915 audience participation surveys. The study does not include numbers from individual artists or for-profit arts, music and culture businesses.
Nonprofit Arts and Culture Sector is Significant Industry in Tullahoma
Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 national economic impact study provides evidence that the nonprofit arts and culture sector is a significant industry in the City of Tullahoma—one that generates $1.1 million in total economic activity. This spending—$610,715 by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and an additional $457,871 in event-related spending by their audiences—was reported by 11 local organizations.