Non-Credit courses offered through Motlow

Motlow State Community College will offer nine non-credit community classes beginning in February, according to Tom Dillingham, director of workforce development and extended services. The non-credit courses range from computer classes to cake decorating to playing musical instruments and more.
“We are pleased to reinstate the non-credit, personal enrichment courses, and will take the classes into local communities as often as possible,” said Dillingham. “Through the years, the non-credit program attracted thousands of students into the college community by providing fun, personal enrichment, and skills enhancement classes. We want to continue the tradition.”
The February class schedule includes:
Course Title Dates Location Cost
Word I Feb. 4 (Saturday) Moore County $60
Advanced Cake Decorating Feb. 6-Mar. 13 (Mondays) Moore County $85
Stained Glass for Beginners Feb. 6-Mar. 27 (Mondays) Estill Springs 145
Vinyasa Yoga (mat not included) Feb. 7-Mar. 28 (Tuesdays) McMinnville $90
Word II Feb. 11 (Saturday) Moore County $60
Excel I Feb. 18 (Saturday) Moore County $60
Excel II Feb. 25 (Saturday) Moore County $60
Introduction to Guitar Feb. 27-Apr. 3 (Mondays) Moore County $85
Introduction to Piano Feb. 27-Apr. 3 (Mondays) Moore County $85
“With this renewed emphasis,” added Dillingham, “we are happy to announce Andy Lyon has been selected as the program coordinator for this activity.”
