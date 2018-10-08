Nominations being taken for Volunteer Stars Awards

Nominations for the Eleventh Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted within Coffee, Moore, and Warren counties. The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
One youth and one adult volunteer from each of the three counties will be selected to receive this prestigious award. Nominees will be judged based on community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
Nomination forms can be found in various businesses throughout the counties. They can also be accessed online at http://highway55unitedway.org/ or by calling (931) 455-5678. Applications must be received by November 2.
Recipients of the Volunteer awards will be recognized locally and will also be honored at the Governor’s Stars Awards ceremony in Franklin on February 10, 2019.
