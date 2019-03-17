The Tennessee Department of Transportation is teaming with local grocers and cleanup partners to promote litter prevention and feature “Great American Cleanup” events happening in Tennessee communities this spring. While supplies last, free reusable bags will be available at 483 Tennessee grocery stores. Sorry only one per person. The bags will feature the logo of TDOT’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” litter prevention campaign, as well as campaign partners Keep Tennessee Beautiful and the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association.
In addition to distributing reusable bags, grocery stores in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties will host booths or displays of local governments and non-profits conducting “Great American Cleanup” events this spring. The public is encouraged to visit those organizations and volunteer for an upcoming cleanup.
Be sure to ask your local grocer if they have “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” bags.
“Nobody Trashes Tennessee” Program Begins
