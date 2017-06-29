National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) and Chugach Federal Solutions Inc. were informed by the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) that the AEMTC membership has voted to approve a new 3-year labor agreement for Test, Operations and Sustainment work at Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) in Franklin and Coffee counties.
AEMTC represents approximately 600 members through 10 local unions. The work of the AEMTC membership is vital to the mission at AEDC.
NAS leadership said they were pleased that negotiations have led to a labor agreement that provides stability to the workforce and recognizes the AEMTC’s important contributions to AEDC and NAS.
“The negotiating teams worked long and hard to reach this agreement together,” said Cynthia Rivera, NAS General Manager. “I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work and professionalism during this process.
Rivera added, “The new agreement will ensure the important work for our nation at AEDC will continue in the same outstanding manner as it did during the previous agreement. It also recognizes the importance of the vital work the members represented by the AEMTC accomplish day in and day out.”
NO Strike at AEDC
National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) and Chugach Federal Solutions Inc. were informed by the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) that the AEMTC membership has voted to approve a new 3-year labor agreement for Test, Operations and Sustainment work at Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) in Franklin and Coffee counties.