No Show at Court leads to more Charges Against a Tullahoma Man
Anthony Tyler Conlan, 31, of Faith Lane, Tullahoma was arrested by Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Simmons on charges of manufacture/sell/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the deputy’s report, the officer went to Faith Lane looking for Conlan and an individual took him to an apartment where he was with a family member. Upon knocking on the door, the deputy alleges that he heard people inside, but they did not open the door.
The deputy states in a report that he heard a back door open and when he checked the door he saw Conlan attempting to get out. Deputy Simmons arrested the man on two warrants for failing to appear in court.
The deputy then entered the apartment and was given permission to search it. Allegedly, the deputy found in a compartment on the couch a container with 78 Xanax pills, baggies, needles, glass pipes and two sets of scales. Conlan told the officer that the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him.
He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges and his bond was set at $35,000. Conlan is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 12 on the charges.