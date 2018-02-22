We reported on Monday that during the Coffee County Election Commission meeting last week a motion was made to make a change on the agenda. The reason for that change was because there are some Republican candidates, who by new Republican bylaws, may not certify to be a bona fide Republican. On Wednesday the Election Commission received a phone call from Michael Sullivan with the state republican party. He said stated no one would be removed from the Coffee County ballot.
Coffee County Administrator of Elections Vernita Davis told WMSR that a question about democratic candidate has also been resolved and will be on the ballot.
No Candidates Removed from the Coffee County Ballot
