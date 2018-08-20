Nissan to Spend Big Money on Smyrna Plant
The announcement was made last week at the Smyrna facility, which has been making vehicles for the company since opening in June of 1982. Over 13-million vehicles have been manufactured in Smyrna and nearly five-million have been Altimas.
The money will be used to upgrade the facility here and in Canton, Mississippi. In Smyrna, the Altima, Maxima, Pathfinder, LEAF and Rogue are built along with the Infinity QX60. (Story provided by WGNS Radio in Murfreesboro)