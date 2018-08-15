At the most recent Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, a resolution was passed on first reading that states the following about work that is done by inmates for the city. The resolution reads: The work activities subject the inmates to some risk of injury which subjects the Sheriff of Coffee County to liability for the cost of medical treatment; and the Sheriff of Coffee County will not allow the inmates to work for the City unless a work agreement is executed by the City; and although there is exposure to the City for medical treatment costs, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen believes the value of work performed outweighs the exposure.
Also, in City of Manchester news, residents will see a new Christmas tree outside the downtown courthouse. After paying $10,000 for a lit artificial tree last year, it did not work properly after blowing over in a storm.
Vice Mayor Ryan French, who also chairs the Tourism and Community Development Commission said the replacement tree is covered by the company’s 10-year warranty. It will be replaced at no cost to the city.
News from City Hall
