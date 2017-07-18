The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has recently installed video equipment to help with security at the Coffee County Justice Center.
Video conferencing equipment for inmate arraignments and additional security cameras have been put in. The video conferencing equipment should help reduce inmate transports.
Money to pay for the new equipment came from funds from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Drug Fund. Most of the money in the fund comes from drug-related cases that officers deal with throughout the year. The additional cameras cost about $9,000.
Money was saved on installation thanks to Allen Lendley and Matt Aussiker with the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) who worked after hours and saved the county several thousand dollars.
The new security cameras adds 8 more for a total of 24 cameras.
New Video Equipment at the Coffee County Justice Center
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has recently installed video equipment to help with security at the Coffee County Justice Center.