New Tennessee State Museum continues to Receive Donations

The new Tennessee State Museum project has yielded more than $25 million in donations by corporations, foundations and individuals.
In a news release this week, museum officials said the money committed during the initial “silent phase” puts the campaign more than halfway toward its $40 million fundraising goal.
Some notable companies that contributed include CoreCivic, HCA Healthcare, Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, FedEx, AT&T, Verizon Foundation and Nissan North America, Inc.
Well-known political names and their families who donated include Gov. Bill Haslam, House Speaker Beth Harwell, U.S. Rep. Diane Black and former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist.
Haslam and lawmakers secured $120 million in the 2015-2016 state budget for the museum, with the $40 million extra to be raised.
The new museum in Nashville is set to be open in late 2018.
