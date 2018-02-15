New Tennessee Gun Bill Shot Down
In the Civil Justice Subcommittee Wednesday, Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Hospital Association expressed opposition to Coffee County District 47 State Representative Judd Matheny’s bill.
Under it, permit holders would be barred from carrying only when it’s against federal law or court order; under the influence of alcohol or drugs; at judicial proceedings; on school grounds; at correctional facilities or law enforcement offices; or at private homes that post that guns aren’t allowed.
Several other controversial gun bills were delayed in the committee.