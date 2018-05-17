A new Vanderbilt study says more and more teens are thinking about taking their own lives.
In fact, the number of teens has more than doubled in the last decade.
Some common factors are school related stress, and social media. Nearly 2/3 of trips to the emergency room for attempted suicides are girls, and the most are among 15 to 17-year-olds.
Scott Ridgway is executive director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. He said some warning signs parents are told to look out for include: Verbal warnings & statements, changes in mood, appetite & appearance, increase in alcohol or drug use, and lack of interest in academics & activities.
Experts attribute this to academic pressures and cyberbullying through social media.
Each day, three Tennesseans are lost to suicide. There is help available, and people are available to listen.
New Study shows more teens are thinking about Suicide
A new Vanderbilt study says more and more teens are thinking about taking their own lives.