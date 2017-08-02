Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Department of Health say they have partnered to develop a web application called “Healthy Parks Healthy Person,” which allows Tennesseans to log their activities at Tennessee State Parks in exchange for points that can be redeemed for rewards.
Some of the rewards from the new program include state park merchandise, golf rounds, free camping and cabin stays.
The program also links healthcare providers and the parks through its “Park Prescription” feature, which encourages providers to introduce outdoor activity as part of healthcare regimen for patients.
You can log activities like hiking, biking, running, swimming, paddling and rock climbing on the program’s mobile friendly site app.healthyparkstn.com. You can earn points at parks of any level: local, state and national. You can redeem your points at any Tennessee State Park.
New State Parks App
Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Department of Health say they have partnered to develop a web application called “Healthy Parks Healthy Person,” which allows Tennesseans to log their activities at Tennessee State Parks in exchange for points that can be redeemed for rewards.