Hundreds of health professionals, including nurses and EMTs, lose their licenses to practice every year in Tennessee because they can’t pay their student loans.
A new law though would change that.
State Senator Lee Harris from Memphis co-sponsored a bipartisan bill with State Representative Ron Lollar.
It says the state can’t suspend someone’s license if they’re behind on their student loans due to medical reasons.
The bill also says the state doesn’t have to suspend someone’s license if they’re behind on their student loans. As the law stands now, the state must.
The bill is currently in the House.
New State Law would Help Health Professionals
Hundreds of health professionals, including nurses and EMTs, lose their licenses to practice every year in Tennessee because they can’t pay their student loans.