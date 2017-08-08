Tennessee officials hope a new state law will end legal disputes between emergency communications districts and telecommunications companies over 911 fee collections.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Monday that the law puts the Tennessee Department of Revenue in charge of ensuring companies like AT&T and others collect and turn over state-mandated surcharges on landline and cellphone bills. The fees go to county 911 centers.
Previously, telecommunications companies turned over collection reports and payments on many of their charges to the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board.
Tennessee 911 districts also alleged in lawsuits that sometimes companies don’t charge fees on the lines they should or don’t remit them all to the government.
New State Law might end disputes between 911 Districts and Phone Companies
