A scam involving the United States Postal Service is circulating in Tennessee.
It’s asking residents to update their address in an attempt to steal information.
Jim Winsett of the Better Business Bureau says scammers have gotten more creative over the years.
People say they have been getting letters in the mail that appear to be from the post office telling them they need to update their mailing address.
The problem is there are two ways to file a change of address: online or in person at the post office.
The Postal Service says the first move should be to take the mail to the post office right away and have them look it at.
They can immediately bring this letter to the attention of their fraud department.
Postal workers encourage people to also reach out to U.S Postal Inspection Service if they receive or see any suspicious activity.
New Scam– Watch Your Mailbox
