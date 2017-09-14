New Scam Warning

A new scam is working in Coffee County and the sheriff’s department is warning area residents. According to Sheriff Steve Graves a local person receives a call from an unknown caller and claims that the intended victim has won a prize from Publishers Clearing House. While the sheriff has heard of Publishers Clearing House scams before, this one has a new twist. The scammer tells the intended victim that they have won a prize, but they owe taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
Publishers Clearing House claims on their website that winning is always free and you NEVER have to pay to claim a prize award.
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize, DON’T BE FOOLED: IT’S A SCAM! You have not heard from the “real” Publishers Clearing House. The call you received was most likely from a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operation. Again, at Publishers Clearing House the winning is always free.
Sheriff Graves warns the public to not fall victim to this scam, simply hang-up if someone calls you asking for money in this way. Also, remember the IRS will never ask for money over the phone.
