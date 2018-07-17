New Scam is Called “Shimming”

A new technique called “shimming” is another way scammers can steal your bank account information – even if your card has a chip.
The Council on Aging says it can swipe your bank account number and PIN off a credit or debit card.
According to the Better Business Bureau, the thieves place a paper-thin device – called a shim – in the slot where you enter the chip side of your debit or credit card. When you insert your card, it copies and saves your information on the card-sized device.
To keep yourself safe, check your bank account often and cancel your transaction if you have any problems while sliding your card. Also, try to use bank ATMs if possible.
