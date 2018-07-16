Alzheimer’s Tennessee invites everyone in the South Central Tennessee community to an “Ice Cream Social” to commemorate the grand opening of the Regional Office in Tullahoma. The event is held on Tuesday, July 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s new regional office in Tullahoma is located at 207 North Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN.
The Coffee County Alzheimer’s Tennessee office will serve individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s disease Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln and Maury Counties and areas surrounding these counties.
New Regional Office for Alzheimer’s Tennessee Opens in Tullahoma
