Authorities in Tennessee are warning everyone of a phone scam that tells recipients they won a car and need to make a deposit. Police say it is a scam.
The Better Business Bureau said they have about two thousand complaints about the Publishers Clearing House scams.
Officials say don’t be fooled by the phone scam. Publishers Clearing House says they never ask for any type of monetary payments from contest winners. If you suspect a scam, you can report it directly on the incident form on the Publishers Clearing House website.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam
