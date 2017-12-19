The new police station to be built for the Tullahoma Police Department will cost an estimated $3.2 million, according to city officials.
At its Dec. 11 meeting, all Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman voted in favor of a budget amendment for FY 2018 to the tune of $3,250,000 for the engineering, construction and “project contingency” of the new police facility, which will be located on West Grundy Street.
The loan sets up $238,875 for the engineering of the facility, $2,848,625 for the construction of the facility and a “project contingency” cushion of $162,500.
The land for the site of the new police station is being donated by Dan and Fran Marcum.
According to City Administrator Jody Baltz, the donation has been partially processed as of Dec. 11. Approximately half of the land donation has been approved, he said. The remaining half of the donation will take place in January.
New Police Station Moves Forward in Tullahoma
