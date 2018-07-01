New Opioid Bill is now Law
TN Together legislation comes in the form of two bills. One aims at reducing the number of opioids prescribed while the other targets addiction rehabilitation in prisons.
The first bill limits the duration and dosage of opioid prescriptions for new patients. Initial opioid prescriptions will be limited to a 3-day supply.
However, reasonable exceptions can be made for major surgical procedures, cancer and hospice treatment, sickle cell disease as well as treatment in certain licensed facilities.
The second bill creates incentives for offenders to complete intensive substance use treatment programs while incarcerated and updates the schedule of controlled substances to better track, monitor and penalize the use and unlawful distribution of opioids.
Additionally, the 2018-19 budget includes more than $16 million in new state dollars to fund treatment and services in the fight against opioid addiction.