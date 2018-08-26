New Mural in Manchester
Scott Van Velsor, who took the lead on this project said that it took about 3 months to pull all aspects together for mural, which is a postcard style.
The beautiful art was completed by the artist known as “Mobe Oner” or by his given name of Eric Bass.
Van Velsor helped to raise money for the project. He gave a lot credit to Cater Sain with Coffee County Bank for their generous donation.
Van Velsor said he would love to see more artists featured around the city. He said he and others are working with other property owners for future murals.
Van Velsor added that there is going to be an art fair on Oct 13., 2018 from 3-7pm at Rotary Park next to the Recreation Center. The art fair will feature local artists with legit art.
There will children’s events and a pets Halloween costume contest with prizes.
The event is free to the public.