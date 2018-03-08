The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) will meet in a special session Tuesday, March 13, to consider and act on the recommendation for the next president of Motlow State Community College.
Following national searches by two separate search committees and visits to the campuses by finalists, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings is recommending Dr. Michael L. Torrence to become the new president of Motlow State Community College.
Torrence is currently assistant vice president of academic affairs at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, TN.
New Motlow President Recommended
