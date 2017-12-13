Bluegrass Underground has moved on, but it doesn’t mean there won’t be live music at Cumberland Caverns. Cumberland Caverns in Warren County, along with RCS Productions, has announced a new concert series called Cumberland Caverns Live, it will kick off on February 3rd. At least six shows have already been booked from February through May. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets will go on sale on December 15th via Cumberlandcaverns.com.
Promoters are promising a smoother check-in experience, improved seating options and updated menu items in the concession stand.
The Volcano Room at Cumberland Caverns was the home of Bluegrass Underground for eight years until it was announced that promoters were moving the concert series to a new venue near Pelham in Grundy County.
New Live Music Series coming to Cumberland Caverns
