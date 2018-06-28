New Licensing Policy begins July 1

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has announced the rollout for a new licensing policy in hopes of making identifying people under the age of 21 easier.
Tennessee will issue vertical licenses for all persons under the age of 21 starting Monday, July 2. After turning 21, any licensee may obtain a horizontal printed license or ID.
A release from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security says the new initiative will make it easier to identify people under the age of 21.
State Senator Becky Massey and Rep. Bill Dunn of Knoxville sponsored the original legislation. Senator Massey says the legislation is intended to address underage drinking, which is responsible for more than 4,300 deaths among underage youth each year.
Thirty-three other states have similar laws. Currently in Tennessee, vertical driver’s licenses are available for identification cards and handgun carry permits.
