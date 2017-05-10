Coffee County officials have hired a new person to be the director of Coffee County Animal Control. Terry Hulen has accepted the job and Karen Clark was hired as the new county animal control officer.
The changes come following the resignations of Kevin Brown, former director, and former animal control officer Austin Cline.
The shelter is a joint operation between Coffee County and the City of Manchester Animal Control. The shelter is located at 156 Freedom Dr. in Manchester and has room for 27 dogs.
New Leader in Charge of Coffee County Animal Control
Coffee County officials have hired a new person to be the director of Coffee County Animal Control. Terry Hulen has accepted the job and Karen Clark was hired as the new county animal control officer.