Two of 18 new laws that went into effect on January 1, 2018 will target distracted driving.
One law will make it illegal to talk on your cell phone in an active school zone. If you are caught talking on a hand-held phone in a school zone while lights are flashing, you could be fined $50. You can use a hands-free device.
Another new law prohibits colored headlights, which officials say, can be a distraction for some drivers. Under the law, only white or amber headlights will be allowed while driving. Colored headlights will still be allowed if your vehicle is stationary, such as a classic car at a cruise-in.
New Laws Began Monday
