New Land Management Plans would bring Slight Changes to land around Normandy Lake
This plan replaces a land use forecast drafted in 2011 as part of a natural resource plan.
The environmental review of the land management plans started in February 2016. A draft environmental impact statement was published in December 2016, and TVA held a series of public meetings, including one in Manchester in January of this year, to discuss the land use plans with stakeholders.
The land around each TVA reservoir is divided up into various zones — recreational, project operations and so on.
TVA says its adjustments to the land use plan at Normandy are “relatively minor” and that the biggest change is moving one tract of land from zone 3, Sensitive Resource Management, to zone 4, Natural Resource Conservation, “based on new information about the presence/absence of known sensitive resources in the area.”
The plan also increases the amount dedicated to project operations, due to transmission line and road rights-of-way. Slightly more land was assigned to developed recreation.
The plan breaks down the 4,797 acres at Normandy as follows:
Zone 2, Project Operations, 791 acres;
Zone 3, Sensitive Resource Management, 372 acres;
Zone 4, Natural Resource Conservation, 3,366 acres;
Zone 5, Industrial, no acreage;
Zone 6, Developed Recreation, 259 acres;
Zone 7, Shoreline Access, 10 acres.
Zone 1 is non-TVA shoreland with TVA land rights, and wasn’t reflected in the planning process.
Normandy Dam is located in Bedford County, although most of the reservoir is in Coffee County. The dam was completed in 1976.
(Thanks to Shelbyville Times Gazette)