Almost two years ago the new Coffee County Jail opened and then became state certified and now another jail in a nearby county jail is about to be certified for the first time in 26 years.
The old jail on the mountain in Grundy County was 43 years old and had aged over time and the new jail opened late last year.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum called the conditions inside the old jail deplorable.
The old jail held only 34 inmates, the new $7 (M) jail holds 114.
New Jail to be Certified in Grundy County
