The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has completed a new fishing pier on Normandy Lake. It is the first of its kind on the lake and will offer an excellent bank fishing opportunity.
The pier is located in the Barton Springs Recreation area. Construction began in the fall of 2016 and was recently completed with the addition of a variety of structures that will attract fish once the lake reaches summer pool levels.
The hope is that this pier will be a great fishing opportunity for those camping at the nearby campground, young families, and anyone who just wants to get out and spend a day at the lake.
New Fishing Pier added at Barton Springs
