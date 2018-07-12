The Boyd Foundation introduced the Tennessee Dog Park Dash earlier this year, a multi-year commitment toward making Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America. Through the program, The Boyd Foundation will award a $1 million annual donation for building and enhancement of dog parks in communities across the state.
The Tennessee Dog Park Dash will impact more than 100 dog parks through the three-year program.
Manchester Parks and Recreation is receiving a $25,000 grant toward an off-leash dog park. Dr Prater Powell, who serves on the recreation committee, says the park is planned for a location on Waite St. between the retention pond and the large soccer field. He added that there will be no access for the dogs to be in or around the retention pond. Powell says there will be a location for small dogs and one for larger dogs.
New Dog Park to be built in Manchester
The Boyd Foundation introduced the Tennessee Dog Park Dash earlier this year, a multi-year commitment toward making Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America. Through the program, The Boyd Foundation will award a $1 million annual donation for building and enhancement of dog parks in communities across the state.