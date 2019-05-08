Despite not having a hotel or motel in rural Coffee County, the county government can now charge up to 2.5% hotel/motel tax countywide including the two cities.
The state approved legislation pushes the current city rates up. The new tax grows the hotel/motel tax in Manchester to 6% and 5% in Tullahoma.
Gov. Bill Lee signed the new bill that was sponsored in the Senate by (R)Sen. Janice Bowling and in the House by (R)Rep. Rush Bricken.
The possible starting date is said to be July 1, 2019.
New County Hotel/Motel Tax Approved
Despite not having a hotel or motel in rural Coffee County, the county government can now charge up to 2.5% hotel/motel tax countywide including the two cities.