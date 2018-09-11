New Commission to Meet Tuesday Night

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
September 11, 2018 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
a. Resolution 2018-26 – Warren G. Walker
b. Resolution 2018-27 – Steven R. Jones
c. Resolution 2018-28 – Sam Mai
d. Resolution 2018-29 – Kerry Farrar
e. Resolution 2018-30 – Harold G. “Buddy” Speer
f. Resolution 2018-31 – Diane Argraves
g. Resolution 2018-32 – Tim Morris
h. Resolution 2018-33 – Major Shelton
i. Resolution 2018-34 – Mark C. Kelly
j. Resolution 2018-35 – Kimberly Martin
k. Resolution 2018-36 – B. Rush Bricken
l. Resolution 2018-37 – Steve Graves
m. Other
8. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Chairman
c. Chairman Pro-Tem
d. Parliamentarian
e. Budget & Finance Committee
f. Legislative Committee
g. Health, Welfare & Recreation Committee
h. Capital Outlay Committee
i. Law Enforcement Committee
j. Personnel & Compensation Committee
k. Community Corrections Partnership
l. Investment Committee
m. Public Building Authority
n. County Records
o. Other
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Certificate of Insurance for Government Employees and Elected Officials
b. Discussion regarding benefits/insurance review and education
c. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Public Comments
13. Adjournment