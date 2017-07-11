Col. Scott A. Cain will become the new commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex during a Change of Command ceremony at 9 a.m., July 14 at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee.
The outgoing commander, Col. Rodney F. Todaro, will relinquish command to Cain at the AEDC Large Rocket Motor Test Facility, J-6. Maj. Gen. David A. Harris, commander of the Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, will preside over the ceremony.
The event is not open to the public.
New Commander coming to Arnold Engineering Development Complex
