New Commander coming to Arnold Engineering Development Complex

Col. Scott A. Cain will become the new commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex during a Change of Command ceremony at 9 a.m., July 14 at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee.
The outgoing commander, Col. Rodney F. Todaro, will relinquish command to Cain at the AEDC Large Rocket Motor Test Facility, J-6. Maj. Gen. David A. Harris, commander of the Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, will preside over the ceremony.
The event is not open to the public.