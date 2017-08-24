New Coffee County 911 Director
A required four votes out of possible six were needed to be named to the position. Argraves and Administrative Captain for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Frank Watkins were the final two in the running. Neither had received the required votes on two previous occasions. On Wednesday, Tullahoma Police Chief Paul Blackwell, Manchester Police Chief Mary Yother, Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves and Manchester Alderman Ryan French all voted in favor of Argraves and County Commissioner Tim Stubblefield and Tullahoma Alderman Ray Knowis voted for Watkins.
Also, Coffee County Communications (911) has an opening for position of dispatcher/telecommunicator. This is a full-time position with benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid holidays and Retirement/401K with the State of Tennessee. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent (GED), also must be able to pass a background check and drug screen. Please mail resume or application to: Coffee County Human Resources, 1329 McArthur St., Suite 3, Manchester, TN 37355, Attn: Heather Shelton. You may obtain an employment application at the Coffee County website, www.coffeecountytn.org and click on “Employment”. Coffee County Government is an EEO/AA/Title VI/employer.