It’s a new year and that means new laws, among the new laws is a test. Starting this year high school students will have to take a civics exam before graduating.
Legislators hope the requirement will encourage Tennessee students to become active and productive citizens.
Students will have to answer several questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.
Under the bill a passing grade is considered 70%, but educators can pick the questions and how it’s graded. Students can also take the test as many times as possible.
Though you don’t have to pass, the Tennessee Department of Education hopes taking the test will get students thinking about what it means to be a citizen of the U.S.
New Civic Test for High Schoolers
It’s a new year and that means new laws, among the new laws is a test. Starting this year high school students will have to take a civics exam before graduating.