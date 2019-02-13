New Bill could affect Abortion Access in Tennessee

Two Tennessee lawmakers introduced a new bill that could affect abortion access across the state on Wednesday morning in Nashville.
The “Human Life Protection Act” is going to get a lot of attention in the halls of the state legislature.
The legislation would only go into effect if passed and if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Unlike previous bills, this one doesn’t challenge current law.
Four other states — Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota — already have similar laws on the books.
