New Animal Shelter to be Built in Tullahoma

Tullahoma will soon see work begin on a new animal shelter.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a bid from Brindley and Sons Construction Inc, of Tullahoma, to begin work on the new Tullahoma Animal Care and Control Facility, which will be the new name of the animal shelter.
Total costs for the project are estimated at $529,550, which includes a base bid of $410,000 and “Add Alternates” priced at a total of $119,550.
The plans for the new shelter include a 2,736 square foot building with 36 separate dog kennels. The accepted additions include 36 exterior dog runs.
