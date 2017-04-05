The Motlow College Foundation has launched the Motlow Alumni Association and will kick off the new association through a series of alumni gatherings called the Motlow Alumni Roadshow.
The alumni roadshow will take place in each of the cities where Motlow State Community College has a campus, and local alums from all years as well as alums from the surrounding areas are invited to attend.
Lane Yoder, director of the Motlow College Foundation, said, “Since Motlow first opened its doors in 1969, over 17,000 individuals have walked through our halls on their way to obtaining an associate degree or certificate.
At each of the gatherings, alumni will have a chance to socialize with other alums and hear about happenings on campus and across the Motlow service area from Motlow State President Dr. Tony Kinkel, have a drink and some appetizers, and get some Motlow alumni gear.
The event is free to attend, but the Foundation asks that all individuals interested in attending please register by visiting www.mscc.edu/alumni/roadshow/. The alumni roadshow starts on Tuesday, April 11, at Collins River BBQ in McMinnville and continues April 13, at La Tavola Ristorante Italiano in Smyrna; April 18, at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Fayetteville; and April 20, at Jack’s Rabbit Hole in Tullahoma.
New Alumni Roadshow at Motlow
