Nearly 24 percent of BlueCross BlueShield members filled at least one Opioid Prescription in 2015

Photo credit:(frankieleon/flickr.com)
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee reports that nearly 24 percent of its commercially insured members in Tennessee filled at least one opioid prescription in 2015, compared to 21 percent nationally, according to a new study by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA). Data also show 5.5 percent of Tennessee members were on a long-duration opioid regimen in 2015, compared to 3.8 percent nationally, and 32 percent of members with opioid use disorder received medication-assisted therapy in 2016, compared to 37 percent nationally. There are 16.5 per 1,000 members who are diagnosed with opioid use disorder in Tennessee, compared to 8.3 nationally.
The company’s Health Foundation invested $1.3 million in community outreach, including expanding the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition’s Count It! Lock It! Drop It! program to all 95 Tennessee counties. In addition to placing secure drug drop boxes in each county, efforts have included the hosting of drug take-back events, funding first-responder training and opioid overdose antidote kits for law enforcement, and a statewide public awareness campaign.