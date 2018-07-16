We have a reminder for you that early voting continues through July 28 for the August 2 general and primary elections. It will only take a few minutes and it means you will not have to stand in line on Election Day. After two days of voting (Friday and Saturday) 861 Coffee Countians had voted. There were 569 Republicans and 279 Democrats that cast their ballots. 13 voters cast ballots in the county general election and chose not to vote in the state primary.
Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm and Saturdays from 8:30am until noon at the Election Commission office in the Coffee County Administration Plaza and in Tullahoma at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday and Saturdays 9am-noon. Early voting will end on July 28th. Election Day is August 2nd. All voters who vote early or on Election Day must present a government issued photo ID.
Nearly 1,000 Voted Early through the First Two Days in Coffee County
