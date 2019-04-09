The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states across the nation to ask motorists to “Drive like you work here”-move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT is spreading that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week in an effort to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.
In 2016, three TDOT employees were struck and killed by passing motorists. With hundreds of TDOT employees working on the highways every day, TDOT is urging drivers to pay attention to signs, reduce your speed and move over when possible.
Last year in Tennessee, 20 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers, and passengers.
National Work Zone Awareness Week
