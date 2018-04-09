Paving work being done on Hwy 41 in Manchester. Remember to move over.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states across the nation to remind motorists that work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility and to ask them to move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT is spreading that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week in an effort to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.
In 2016, three employees were struck and killed by passing motorists. Last year in Tennessee, 13 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers and passengers.
TDOT is reminding motorists to pay attention to signs, reduce your speed, and move over when possible as you drive through work zones.