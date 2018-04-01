Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10904 – Manchester conducted a special event at the Manchester Square on Saturday. Citizens that included military and former military walked around the square for a total of 58 times, one lap for every 1,000 veterans who were killed in the Vietnam War. They also heard inspiring speeches. The event was held on National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day.
Each participant carried an American flag, Vietnam veterans flag or the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag, as they walked around the square.
This event will be held in conjunction with the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV) Post 90, American Legion Gold Star Post 78 and the Sequatchie Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day event held in Manchester
