Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day with free, guided hikes at all 56 parks on Saturday, June 3.
Events will include free, ranger-led hikes through areas with waterfalls and scenic vistas as well as hikes focused on local history and trail clean-ups. With more than 1,000 miles of trails ranging from easy, paved paths to rugged backcountry trails, there’s a hike for everyone. Several Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting free, guided hikes at Short Springs Natural Area, Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area and Big Cypress Tree State Natural Area.
Join the Old Stone Fort Park Rangers in Manchester for a two and a half hour clean up event. The Forks of the River Trail is in need of maintenance. Volunteers are requested to clean up debris and garbage on and around the trail and river area. Please come prepared for this event by wearing clothes and sturdy shoes you do not mind getting dirty or wet. Rain boots or waders and gloves are recommended. Non-latex gloves and garbage bags will be provided. A personal water bottle and snacks are also recommended.
National Trails Day to be Celebrated at Tennessee State Parks June 3
Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day with free, guided hikes at all 56 parks on Saturday, June 3.