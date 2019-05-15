Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks on Saturday, June 1.
This will be the third of the state parks’ signature hikes this year, following First Day Hikes in January and Spring Hikes in March. Thus far, 4,787 park visitors have participated in the hikes.
The American Hiking Society designates the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day as a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service. Last year, 108,947 people participated in 1,203 events across 50 states.
Tennessee State Parks are offering a variety of ranger-led hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes or trail clean-up hikes. With more than 1,000 miles of trails, ranging from easy paved trails to rugged backcountry trails to scenic waterways, the state parks have something for everyone.
At Old Stone Fort in Manchester, you’ll meet your Old Stone Fort State Park Ranger on top of the Museum at 10 AM to participate in this community event. You’ll be hiking from the Museum along the Enclosure Trail. This 1.25-mile unpaved trail is rated easy and is suitable for most individuals. Along the way, they’ll discuss the history of the park, observe the prehistoric Native American mound structures found there, and wonder at the three waterfalls which are found along the river systems which border the park. Please come prepared for this hike by wearing sturdy walking shoes and by bringing a reusable water bottle. Dogs are welcome.
National Trails Day at Old Stone Fort
